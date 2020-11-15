'Race Gurram' Was Allu Arjun's First Movie To Collect More Than 60 Crores; Read Trivia

Quick links:
Race Gurram stars Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Surender Reddy’s action-comedy flick revolves around two brothers, who have different ways to live their lives. While the first one is an ambitious Assistant Commissioner of Police, the other has a jolly and cheerful personality. However, the duo becomes the enemy of a criminal, who strives to become a politician. While he succeeds in reaching his goal, the brothers plan to take the gangster down by hook or by crook. Race Gurram turned out to be a box office success upon its release in 2014 and became Arjun Allu’s first movie to collect more than ₹ 60 crores. Here are other unknown facts about Race Gurram that you must check out right away.
