'Race Gurram' Was Allu Arjun's First Movie To Collect More Than 60 Crores; Read Trivia

Race Gurram stars Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Surender Reddy’s action-comedy flick revolves around two brothers, who have different ways to live their lives. While the first one is an ambitious Assistant Commissioner of Police, the other has a jolly and cheerful personality. However, the duo becomes the enemy of a criminal, who strives to become a politician. While he succeeds in reaching his goal, the brothers plan to take the gangster down by hook or by crook. Race Gurram turned out to be a box office success upon its release in 2014 and became Arjun Allu’s first movie to collect more than ₹ 60 crores. Here are other unknown facts about Race Gurram that you must check out right away.

Rarely known facts about Allu Arjun's Race Gurram

According to IMDb, besides being Allu Arjun’s first movie to collect over ₹ 60 crores, it emerged out as the highest-grossing Tollywood flick in 2014.

It is a rarely-known fact that the police jeep and the police car drive by Kill Bill Pandey in Allu Arjun’s scene from Race Gurram have the same number plate on them, AP 09 P 1111.

During the time of the introduction of Shruti Haasan’s character in Race Gurram, she is visible watching the Telugu movie, Gabbar Singh in the theatres. As a part of her dialogue, the actor mentions that Pawan Kalyan, who plays the main character in the film, is her favourite. However, Shruti Haasan herself portrays the female lead alongside Kalyan in Gabbar Singh.

Actor Brahmanadam played the role of Kill Bill Pandey in Race Gurram. The makers got his name from Salman Khan’s character from Dabangg film series, Chulbul Pandey.

Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram’s dubbed version in Hindi as Main Hoon Lucky- The Racer was for television and limited screen release.

Among other Allu Arjun's films, this one won various awards including Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Playback Singer (Male).

Earlier, the Indian Censor Board gave U/ A certificate to the film for its theatrical release. However, later on, for TV and DVD release, they re-censored the movie and gave it a UA along with numerous cuts.

