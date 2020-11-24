Pooja Hegde Shares She's 'working With All The People' She Wanted To Work With

Actor Pooja Hegde is known for her roles in big banner South Indian films. She has played roles in films across various languages including Bollywood. She made her debut in the film industry in 2012 with Mugamoodi. She is currently promoting one of the most anticipated films with Prabhas, Radhe Shyam. Speaking about which, she recently shared that she is working with all the people she wanted to work with. Take a look at what the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has to say about her film career.

Pooja Hegde says she is very excited about her career

Pooja Hegde's films have garnered her immense popularity in the South Indian industry. She is making the right kind of noise on the work front according to her audience. For the past few years, Pooja has been delivering back to back South Indian films and is also working on some bigger projects now. She said that she is currently getting various opportunities to work with some of the actors with whom she always wanted to work with.

When asked about her opportunities in films, she said, "Professionally, it is a very exciting time for me. I am doing what I always wanted to do. I am working with all the people I wanted to work with. It feels like my hard work is paying off. And of course, I’m nothing without my wonderful family of fans who are excited about the films that I’m doing and are showing me so much support.” She has a lot of surprises ready for her fans as she is all geared up to work on some of the biggest projects of all time. Pooja Hegde's Bollywood films like Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro also made her popular in B'town.

Pooja Hegde's films to look forward to

Pooja Hegde has signed some multiple big-ticket films such as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be playing the lead opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in the film Most Eligible Bachelor. Currently, she is promoting her and Prabhas' film Radhe Shyam, whose first look was recently shared. Pooja was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun and became the talk of the town for the song Butta Bomma. She was also seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Maharshi in 2019.

With inputs from PR

