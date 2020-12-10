Allu Arjun & Wife Sneha Look Regal At NisChay's Wedding; See The Picture

On December 10, 2020, Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her hubby Allu Arjun from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding. The couple looked regal as they posed together smiling for the camera. Arjun can be seen wearing a light pink sherwani while Sneha looked beautiful wearing pink saree with silver embroidery and necklaces. She wore minimal make-up and flaunted her genuine smile for the camera.

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha look regal at NisChay wedding

In the caption, Sneha gave credits to her stylists and team. Many of the couple's fans went gaga over the picture and were quick to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Pure Couple Goals” with a heart while another one wrote, “Gorgeous you two” with a pair of heart-eye face emoticon and a red heart. A user wrote, “Royal look” with a red heart. Another user simply called them ‘beautiful’ and dropped red hearts.

Sneha has been treating her fans as she shares snippets from NisChay’s wedding. In her another recent post, she shared several pictures with her hubby Arjun. Arjun wore light pink kurta and had a well-styled hairdo. On the other hand, Sneha looked elegant wearing a black outfit. She wore a simple gold necklace which complimented her look. Her hair was styled straight and kept loose. In the caption, the actor credited his stylist. Fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Actor and a producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot on December 9, 2020, in Udaipur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. On the wedding day, Niharika stunned in a golden saree and accessorised her look with a matta patti and a necklace. Chaitanya wore a brown and gold sherwani. Earlier on her wedding day, Niharika wore a red Kanjeevaram saree, Niharika’s actor-father Naga Babu penned an emotional note in the caption as he shared the picture from a ceremony. The wedding was attended by her family members and friends such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan. The pictures from their wedding have gone viral on social media.

Image Source: Allu Sneha Reddy Instagram

