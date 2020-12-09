Allu Arjun 'proud' Of Varun For Organizing Niharika's Wedding In The 'best Way Possible'

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, on Monday, flew with his family to Udaipur, Rajasthan for attending Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding. Yesterday, Arjun took his Instagram stories to share a streak of pictures from Niharika's Sangeet wherein he twinned with the bride's brother Varun Konidela and penned a sweet note for the latter to express how proud he is of Varun for organising his sister's wedding 'in the best way possible'.

Allu Arjun had a blast at Niharika Konidela's pre-wedding festivities

Ahead of tying the knot in a big fat wedding at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur today, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's star-studded pre-wedding festivities were also held in Udaipur, which was attended by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Kalyaan Dhev and Sai Dharam Tej to name a few.

For the soon-to-be man and wife's Sangeet, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun decided to twin with Niharika's brother, Varun Konidela. Sharing a candid photograph with Varun on his Instagram Story, Arjun wrote, "Twinning with my brother".

Take a look:

In his next IG story, the three-time Nandi Award-winning actor showered Niharika's brother with immense love as he was all-praise about Varun Konidela for organizing his sister's wedding with such grandeur. Penning a sweet note to express his love for Varun, Allu Arjun wrote, "So proud of my brother for doing his sister Niharika Konidela's marriage in the best way possible. Loads of Love". In the picture, the duo looked nothing less than suave as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera.

Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun had fans going gaga over his dapper black and white ensemble look which he sported ahead of the '#NisChay' wedding. In the pictures that have caught everyone's attention on social media, Arjun rocked a well-fitted white shirt and black pants by ace designer Manish Malhotra which he paired with black footwear from luxury footwear brand Louboutin. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor rounded off his outfit with a pair of black shades by Maison Valentino and a classic watch by Audemars Piguet.

Take a look:

