Allu Arjun Is Thanking His Friend Vijay Deverakonda In Latest Post; Here’s Why

Allu Arjun recently took to thank his friend and industry mate, Vijay Deverakonda for sending across a pair of comfortable overalls by 'The Rowdy Club' to the actor’s residence. The Rowdy Club is a fashion brand that is owned by Vijay Deverakonda. The brand was started by the Dear Comrade actor in February this year. The first products of Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Rowdy Club', similar to that of Hrithik Roshan’s HRX, went live on Myntra during that very month.

Also Read: GHMC Elections 2020: Vijay Deverakonda And Family Spotted Casting Their Votes

Here is that post for all to see:

In the post, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is expressing his gratitude for the t-shirt and track pants combination, which he has described with the help of adjectives such as “cool” and ''super comfy''. The actor can be seen sporting the pair in what seems like his balcony. Allu Arjun could be seen seated on a chair. Allu Arjun’s overall look is completed with shades.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Wasn't The First Choice For Gunasekhar's Rudhramadevi; Read Trivia

Allu Arjun's Instagram following, as of writing this, stands at 9.3 million. The actor regularly updates his Instagram handle. A bulk of Allu Arjun's Instagram posts are about his family. At times, Allu Arjun shares behind-the-scenes pictures of him from the sets of his films and occasionally, a still from an upcoming modeling shoot.

Also Read: 'Race Gurram' Was Allu Arjun's First Movie To Collect More Than 60 Crores; Read Trivia

Allu Arjun, recently took to Instagram to announce the construction of Allu Studios. The same is being erected in the memory of his grandfather, Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah.

Here is the post:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a family drama that was directed by Trivikam Srinivas. As far as future projects are concerned, All Arjun will be next seen in the Koratala Siva directorial which is, as of now, titled AA21. The film will tentatively be released sometime during the early months of 2022.

Also Read: Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Song 'Butta Bomma' Crosses 450 Million Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.