Allu Arjun's Recent Instagram Post About His 'Home Sweet Home' Leaves His Fans In Awe

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle to share a blissful picture of his son and wife. All his fans were overwhelmed to see the picture on Allu Arjun’s Instagram and showered praises. Let’s take a look at what the actor shared and how his fans reacted to the beautiful moment captured by him.

Allu Arjun’s 'Home Sweet Home' post

Allu Arjun posted this picture a few hours ago and in no time all his fans swamped the comments section with heart and flying kiss emojis as they were all in awe of the lovely moment illustrated in the photo. In Allu Arjun’s Instagram post, his wife Sneha Reddy can be seen sitting on a chair while their son can be seen lovingly hugging her while sitting on her lap.

The radiance created by the sun enhanced the picture by leaps and bounds. The actor stated in the caption how this was his ‘home sweet home’ and added a heart emoji next to it. All his fans dropped in several heart emojis and kisses in the comment area to show how much they liked Allu Arjun’s photos. Let’s have a look at the fans’ reactions to Allu Arjun’s photos.

Allu Arjun’s photos

Allu Arjun’s family is all over his Instagram and he never misses out to share glimpses and special moments spent with them on social media. Allu Arjun’s family consists of his wife along with a daughter and a son. He recently shared glimpses of his daughter’s birthday bash on his Instagram, after which several wishes arrived from his fans for his little daughter, Arha.

In one of the recent Allu Arjun’s photos, he shared a few moments from his daughter’s birthday party in which she can be seen in an adorable pink dress. In the other pictures, Allu Arjun shared the cake cutting moment along with a moment where his friends and family wished Arha a happy birthday. In the caption, he thanked the organisers of the party for hosting such a memorable bash for them on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday and stated how it was a sweet gesture.

