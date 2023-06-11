Allu Arjun Calls Father Allu Aravind A 'visionary' After Varun Tej-Lavanaya's Engagement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 9 after dating for several years. However, it seems Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind (Varun Tej's uncle), had manifested it years ago. The Pushpa actor has shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle in which he is calling him a "visionary".

Why Allu Arjun calls his father visionary?

(Allu Arjun shared it on his Instagram stories | Image: AlluArjun/Instagram)

In the throwback video, Lavanya can be seen greeting his fans and waving at them when Allu Aravind came and took the mic to say that she should get married and settle down in the south owing to her fluency in Telugu. Allu Aravind speaks in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "You (Lavanya) speak Telugu so fluently despite being from North India. It would be nice if you get married and settle down here (South India)." It left Lavanya surprised, and she couldn't help but laugh at the compliment.

The newly-engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi started dating in 2016, and since then, they have been in a steady relationship. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours and stated they were just friends.

Allu Arjun-Sneha Allu attended Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

(A screengrab from Sneha's Instagram Stories | Image: AlluSnehaReddy/Instagram)

Allu Arjun, a cousin of Varun Tej, attended the ceremony with his wife Sneha. The engagement took place at Nagendra Babu's house in Hyderabad on June 9. Sneha shared a couple of photos on her Instagram stories, offering a glimpse inside the intimate ceremony.

For the engagement ceremony, Allu Arjun wore a white kurta with printed detailing around the neckline. His wife Sneha opted for a royal blue saree and accessorised her look with a statement jewellery. She also shared a photo in which the couple happily posed for the camera.

Allu Arjun's upcoming project

The actor is busy filming the second instalment of his blockbuster film Pushpa. A few months ago, the makers unveiled his look from Pushpa: The Rule. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is slated to release next year.