Inside Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Ceremony With Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the new couple in town. They got engaged on Friday (June 9) in an intimate ceremony at Nagendra Babu's house in Hyderabad. The guest list included the usuals - Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, and Allu Arjun. Apart from the Konidela family, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Nikhil Siddhartha, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Lakshmi Manchu, and others were spotted arriving at the venue.

A list of guests who attended Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

Several pictures of Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun are going viral on the internet. For the ceremony, the RRR actor wore a white shirt and black pants, while pregnant Upasana wore a powder green ensemble and accessorised her look with statement jewelry. Allu Arjun attended the ceremony in a traditional kurta. Check out the pictures below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's first official photos

Varun Tej and Lavanya, who were dating each other since 2016, finally confirmed their relationship by exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The couple got engaged in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, the couple has shared the official pictures on their respective Instagram handles but with different captions. For the special day, Varun Tej opted for a white kurta-pajama set designed by Tarun Tahiliani. On the other hand, Lavanya opted for a green saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre with statement jewelry. She is sporting dewy makeup and styled her hair into a bun.

Sharing the photos, Varun captioned, "Found my Lav!". On the other hand, Lavanya wrote, "2016 Found my forever!" and tagged Varun Tej. Soon after they shared the photos, their industry friends flooded the comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations." Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Congrats you two. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness." Suniel Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and others dropped heart emoticons.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi from the sets of their movie | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

The newly-engaged couple met on the sets of their first film together Mister (released in 2017), and since then, they have been dating. They have also starred in the 2018 film Antariksham 900KMPH. Apart from films, they were also spotted at family gatherings and parties but never confirmed the dating rumours.