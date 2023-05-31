Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2 Artists Meet With A Bus Accident In Telangana: Report

The makers are busy shooting the second instalment of Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, a bus, carrying the artists, was returning to Hyderabad after the shooting of Pushpa 2 met with an accident on Wednesday, reported a news agency. In the accident, two artists got injured.

Two artists were injured in the accident

The Pushpa 2 artists were returning from the sets in Andhra Pradesh. While returning to Hyderabad, the bus met with an accident in the Nalgonda district, Telangana. The bus hit an RTC bus near Narketpally on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, as per the news agency. The driver of the RTC bus had parked it by the roadside due to technical issues. The driver, who was carrying the Pushpa 2 artists, failed to notice and rammed into the vehicle.

Pushpa 2 looked unveiled on Allu Arjun's birthday

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 7, the makers unveiled the poster of Pushpa: The Rule featuring the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Covered in blue paint, he can be seen wearing a saree and donning statement jewellery and a garland of lime. Sharing the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!"

A few days ago, the producer of Pushpa 2 announced the wrap of the key schedule featuring Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil. The makers shared a behind-the-scene image on Twitter and wrote, "A key schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule completed with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil. This time he will return with vengeance." In the movie, Fahadh plays the role of an inspector.

Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is scheduled to release next year. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise, release in 2021. The movie has made a huge fan base not just in India but across the world of cinema.