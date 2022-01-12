Allu Arjun Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' With BTS Pictures From Sets

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marked two years today, January 12, 2022. The action drama, which was a complete entertainer, was welcomed by the audience with an open heart. As the entire team of the film is celebrating the second anniversary of the movie, the Pushpa star shared some behind the scenes photos and recalled some happy moments.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun recently shared a behind the scenes photo from the sets of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He posted a photo featuring him, director Trivikram Srinivas and music composer S Thaman. While the Pushpa star and the director were seated on a sofa, S Thaman was resting his hand on its backrest. In the caption, the actor titled the picture "Sweetest Recall" and further wrote, "2 years of AVPL. What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you Trivikram garu for the most special experience ever. And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade, all my artists, technicians, producers n the whole team. Congratulations to us once again. May we celebrate many more in years to come. Sweetga Undhi kadha… Nakugooda Nachindhi." (Is it sweet? I liked it too). The actor shared another photo via Instagram stories.

Pooja Hegde was also delighted and celebrated two years of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor shared a few throwback videos featuring the audience cheering for the film in a cinema hall. A video also saw fans dancing to the film's song Ramulo Ramula. Sharing the clip, the Radhe Shyam star wrote, "To more films that bring this kinda joy!"

Details about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released on January 12, 2020, and was welcomed with an open heart by the audience. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo cast Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, while Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Tabu, Jayaram and more played pivotal roles. The film is currently available on Netflix. The film's official synopsis reads, "After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son."

Image: PTI/Instagram/@alluarjunonline