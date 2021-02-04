Allu Arjun Gets Emotional On Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'; Here's Why

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam, which is streaming on the OTT platform Aha, has been garnering lots of praise from fans and viewers. The show’s recent episode featured Allu Arjun as her guest and fans are super excited about the same. Recently, the makers went on to share a video from the show where one can see the duo having a ball. During the show, Allu Arjun was very much overwhelmed and emotional over the amount of love he has received from his fans.

During the Sam Jam show, Allu Arjun made an appearance with his father Allu Arvind. In the video, Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun can be seen sharing some fun banter that is sure to keep fans blissfully engaged. The actor welcomes Chaitanya on the show and is seen indulging in various conversations. Arjun also interacted with the live audience on the show and he told one of his fans that, 'fans' love is unconditional'. The actor was at his best and did not shy away from being honest and giving some fun replies to fans. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video was shared by the makers, fans commented on all things happy and nice. Some of the users replied how eager they are to watch the entire show, while some cannot stop going gaga over the actor. One of the users wrote, “Gosh, I cannot wait for the entire episode”, while the other one wrote, “love him, he’s the best”. Check out a few comments below.

Allu Arjun is shooting for his next film, Sukumar's Pushpa, and the actor's fans were surprised as he turned up in their villages. Recently, videos and photos of him greeting fans at Mothugudem in Khammam went viral on social media, where he could be seen walking out of his custom-made vanity van Falcon to wave at them. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar, and he could be seen smiling and accepting their love with gratitude in the video. This is not the first time that Allu Arjun's fans have swarmed to meet him. He was surrounded last year when he visited an animal sanctuary on a personal trip. Take a look at the post below.

Thank you Rampachodavaram pic.twitter.com/4LXaIQA44t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 2, 2021

