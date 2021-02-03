Allu Arjun Receives Rousing Welcome From His Fans On 'Pushpa' Sets; Actor Shows Gratitude

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his next film, Sukumar’s Pushpa, and the actor’s fans have been left surprised whenever he has turned up at their villages. Recently, videos and pictures of him greeting fans at Mothugudem in Khammam went viral on social media, where he could be seen stepping out of his custom-made vanity van Falcon to wave at them. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar and in the video, he could be seen smiling and accepting their love with gratitude. Take a look at the story here:

Allu Arjun on Pushpa sets

Allu Arjun took to social media to share another picture from Rampachodavaram. The pic sees him standing up through the sun-roof of a car and waving at fans as they line up all through the lane to greet him. Many put out their hands in hopes of touching him while others record with their phone cameras and capture a dream-come-true moment. This is not the first time Allu Arjun’s fans have thronged to meet him. He was also thronged last year when he visited an animal sanctuary on a personal trip.

Thank you Rampachodavaram pic.twitter.com/4LXaIQA44t — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 2, 2021

Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Pooja Hegde as his co-star. The film hit screens on January 12 last year and despite facing tough competition from Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, it managed to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. Post the film’s success, the actor gave his nod to Pushpa, which will see him play the role of a coolie-turned-red-sandalwood-smuggler named Pushpa Raj.

According to Eenadu, the actor’s rustic and raw look for the film has created quite a buzz, considering how he’s known as the "stylish star" particularly for pulling off contemporary fashion looks. So, a rustic look will be a first for him and expectations are high on the film as Sukumar’s last film Rangasthalam had reinvented both Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni's careers. While Rashmika Mandanna’s look in the film is yet to be revealed, the actress learnt a Chittoor accent for the film. Further details are awaited as the film is slated to hit screens on August 13 this year.

