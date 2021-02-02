Allu Arjun Greets Scores Of Fans Outside Pushpa Shoot Location, Video Takes Over Internet

Allu Arjun is shooting for his much-anticipated movie, Pushpa, in a village named Mothugudem near Telangana. To his surprise, a massive crowd gathered outside his shoot location in the night and waited for a long time to catch a glimpse of him. In no time, Allu Arjun, all decked up in a monochrome sweatshirt and shorts, walked out of his vanity van and greeted all his fans. Not only this, he stood up on a chair and thanked his fans for their warm gesture.

On Monday night, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared a snippet from the video from the sets of Pushpa and it immediately went viral. Sharing the same, he wrote, "This is what stardom looks like! Stylish Star #AlluArjun greets a massive crowd of his fans gathered near Mothugudem while he was shooting for Pushpa." The video was then reposted by several others. A user tweeted, "This is what massive stardom looks like. He’s just too awesome. Super excited to watch him nail it in Pushpa. All the best team."

The stars of the movie, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, had kick-started the shooting in 2020, however, it was brought to a halt due to the pandemic. After many months, the team began to film a few segments from November and the makers were eying for a 2021-mid release. According to PTI, in January, the producers announced that Pushpa will release on August 13, 2021. The multilingual action-thriller is written and directed by Sukumar and will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The movie chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Apart from Allu and Rashmika, Dhananjay and Sunil will be seen playing pivotal roles. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. A few days ago, Allu Arjun shared a new poster of his movie that garnered massive attention from fans. Take a look at it here.

