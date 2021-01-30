Samantha Akkineni's Weekly Roundup: Here's A Look At What The Actor Was Up To

From indulging in some Q&A session with fans to becoming the 1st Indian female actor to get Twitter emoji, actor Samantha Akkineni seemed to have quite a happy and relaxed week as she went on to try out a few things. However, the actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between her personal and work life, which is quite evident through her social media handles. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Samantha Akkineni did this week.

Samantha becomes 1st Indian female actor to get Twitter emoji

Since Friday night, Samantha emoji has been rounding up on Twitter. The actor recently took to her Twitter handle and retweeted a post saying that 'Samantha Akkineni is the first female Indian actor to have a Twitter emoji.' The tweet left Akkineni quite surprised.

She reacted to 'The Family Man 2' Twitter emoji saying, "Really??". The Twitter post retweeted by the actor read as ".@Samanthaprabhu2 Becomes 1st Indian Actress To Get Character Emoji!". Check out Samantha's emoji in the Twitter post.

Samantha Akkineni reveals her favourite roles

A 'Q&A' session was recently conducted by Samantha Akkineni where her fan asked her about her favourite roles or characters she's played to date. Samantha was conflicted between her positions, which she has also performed in the recent past, though she was consistent with her response. She said that between her roles in Oh! Baby and The Family Man, it was a "tie".

She shares her best memory from the year 2020

One of her fans asked Samantha to name her best memory from 2020 onwards. The actor posted a photo of the wedding ceremony with Rana Daggubati. Several other celebrities, along with Samantha and the groom and bride, were seen in the shot. Check out the picture below.

Samantha looks all stunning in the recent photoshoot

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself from her recent photoshoot where she looks truly unmissable. In the picture, Samantha can be seen showing off her glamorous side as she donned a printed backless maxi dress. Samantha also can be seen giving some intense looks in the post. She also wrote, “Trust your process. Blurry yet beautiful”. Take a look at the post below.

