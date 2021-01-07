Allu Arjun Is 'Truly Touched And Humbled' As He Hits 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Telugu megastar Allu Arjun hits a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram and he cannot thank his fans enough for being his strength. While the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor enjoys a massive fanbase across the country, his follower base on social media is also growing stronger with each passing day. Earlier today, a humbled Allu Arjun shared a video of his Instagram feed, showcasing how he achieved the milestone of 10 million followers, one million after the other, on Instagram to thank everyone for showering him with immense love.

Allu Arjun's Instagram follower base in 10 million strong!

While everyone is hopeful of positive beginnings in 2021, this new year is surely turning out to be great for Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun already, as he hit 10 million followers on Instagram seven days into 2021. Earlier today, i.e. January 7, 2021, the 37-year-old shared the good news with his fans by sharing a video of his IG feed along with penning a sweet note for his followers. In the video shared by him, the Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India actor showcased how his follower base on Instagram grew stronger, million by million, with each new post. Along with sharing the video of his feed, he thanked his fans for their unhindered support.

His caption read, "Thank You All for the Love. Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings (sic)".

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun received yet another good news today as his personal fashion stylist, Harmann Kaur tested negative for COVID-19 and revealed the same on her Instagram handle. Kaur also thanked the Telugu actor for being her 'rock' in the times of her sickness and to ensure that she received the right treatment. Later, Allu Arjun reposted her IG story and wrote, "Most welcome, dear. Glad you're well now".

About Allu Arjun's movies

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his highly-anticipated Telugu actioner titled Pushpa. After being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers resumed Pushpa's shoot back in November 2020 in Andra Pradesh. Alongside Telugu, the action thriller's dubbed version will also release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

