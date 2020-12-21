Allu Arjun, Vishwak Sen And Other Stars' Best Performances In Telugu Movies In 2020

With people glued to phones and tabs this year, filmmakers have raised the bar high in terms of content. Several movies and web series were released on the OTT platform, receiving critical appreciation from the audience. Moreover, the actors were also appreciated for their performances in these films. From Suhas' performance in Colour Photo to Allu Arjun's performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, here are the top 5 best performances in Telugu movies this year.

5 best performances in Telugu movies 2020

Suhas- Colour Photo

The film Colour Photo is a Telugu language historical romance film directed by Sandeep Raj. The film starred Suhas and Chandini Chowdary. Suhas made his debut as a lead in movies with this film and was highly praised for his performance. The film is set in Andhra Pradesh in the late 1990s and follows the story of a below-average guy who tries to woo a girl he loves.

Allu Arjun- Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is another popular film that released this year. The action drama film stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Allu Arjun is popular for many of his film performances and was highly praised for his role as Bantu in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Satyadev Kancharana- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was a comedy-drama film that released in 2020. The remake of the Malayalam film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya starred Satyadev Kancharana in the lead role as Uma Maheshwara Rao. Actor Satyadev's performance was another best performance of 2020 in Telugu movies, The film follows the story of a soft-spoken photographer who gets into a brawl and takes a different path to seek revenge from his enemy.

Anand Devarakonda- Middle-Class Melodies

Anand Devarakonda is another actor who was critically praised for his performance in the film Middle-Class Melodies. The actor played the role of Raghava in the film and starred along with actors Varsha Bollamma, Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavati and Prem Sagar. His character as the owner of a breakfast centre and his dreams to achieve fame were two of the main interesting aspects of the film.

Vishwak Sen- HIT: The First Case

HIT is another mystery thriller film directed by Sailesh Kolanu starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Vishwak Sen was critically appreciated for his character as a police officer in the Crime Investigation Department. The film was a profitable venture at the box office with Vishwak being praised for his character and performance.

