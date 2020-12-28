Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude On Samantha's Show, Says 'fans' Love Is Unconditional'

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The actor leaves no opportunity to acknowledge and praise his fans for showing him support. The star actor will be the next guest of the coming episode of the talk show Sam Jam, which is hosted by Samantha Akkineni. A small clip of the talk show has been uploaded on social media, which shows Allu Arjun opening up about his fans on the show; have a look.

Allu Arjun calls fans’ love “unconditional”

Sam Jam, which is hosted by Samantha Akkineni, sees a number of famous celebrities opening up about their personal and professional lives. The coming episode, however, will see a rather special presence of Allu Arjun, who is is regarded as one of the brightest stars in Telugu film industry. The actor is known to be very honest with his answers, which is visible in the small clip of the episode in which he has candidly opened up to Samantha Akkineni. The video starts off by Samantha making an entry, which is soon followed by the entry of Allu Arjun, who gets welcomed with a standing ovation from the audience.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Vishwak Sen And Other Stars' Best Performances In Telugu Movies In 2020

Samantha asks him a number of different questions in the interview, while also revealing that he is the most ‘Googled’ Tollywood star. She also described him as a person who works hard. As more questions begin to flow, Samantha Akkineni put on record about how the actor always “reciprocates” the love that his fans show him. Giving a heartfelt response to this, Allu Arjun replied by saying that apart from the love from his parents, the love given by his fans is “unconditional” as well. This response was followed by a strong uproar from his fans in the audience.

Love u Annayyah ❤️ — CHANDU 🅰️🅰️ DHF 😍 (@chandusunny1472) December 27, 2020

JAI ALLU ARJUN Odisha RAYAGADA DIE hard fans ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — JulaYi Kiran (@JulayiKiran1) December 27, 2020

Advance HAPPY New YEAR ANNA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — JulaYi Kiran (@JulayiKiran1) December 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Did You Know Allu Arjun Experimented As A Playback Singer For His Film 'Vedam'?

The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, saw the response from a number of his hardcore fans. They showered love on the actor and talked about how they are his ‘die-hard’ fans. Some of them even wished the star a ‘Happy New Year’ in advance. It is revealed in the Tweet of the video that the episode starring Allu Arjun will premier on January 1, 2021.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Shows Off His Photography Skills As He Captures Hyderabad In Its True Essence

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into 'Pushpa' Vanity Van

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.