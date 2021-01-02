Allu Arjun Taken By Surprise With Brahmanandam's 'priceless Gift' For Him On New Year 2021

Prolific Telugu comedian Kanneganti Brahmanandam had a special surprise for superstar Allu Arjun on the occasion of New Year 2021. Yesterday, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of the 'priceless gift' he received from the six-time Nandi Award-winning actor to thank the latter for his hand-drawn sketch of Lord Venkateshwara. Later, Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy also shared a video of her husband looking at Brahmanandam's sketch in admiration.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 4-year-old Daughter Gives Niharika Konidela A Peck At Her Wedding, Watch

Comedian Brahmanandam's gift for Allu Arjun 2021 takes him by surprise

On January 1, 2021, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to flaunt the 'priceless gift' that he received from veteran Telugu actor-comedian Brahmanandam. Along with sharing pictures of Brahmanandam's hand-drawn pencil sketch of Lord Venkateshwara for him, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor revealed that it took the 64-year-old 45 days to complete it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 37-year-old wrote, "THE MOST PRICELESS GIFT I RECEIVED FROM OUR BELOVED BRAHMANANDAM GARU. 45 DAYS OF WORK. HAND DRAWN PENCIL SKETCH. THANK YOU! (sic)".

Check out Allu Arjun's tweet below:

THE MOST PRICELESS GIFT I RECEIVED FROM OUR BELOVED

BRAHMANANDAM GARU.

45 DAYS OF WORK .

HAND DRAWN PENCIL SKETCH . THANK YOU 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DNvGd3iv3B — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2021

Also Read | Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude On Samantha's Show, Says 'fans' Love Is Unconditional'

Later, the Telegu actor's beloved wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Allu Arjun gazing at the sketch in awe. In the video, the actor is seen sporting a grey T-shirt with black shorts and a black cap as he held the framed sketch of the Hindu deity in his hands as he was visibly taken by surprise with the intricate details of the hand-drawn sketch. Take a look:

Also Read | Allu Arjun, Vishwak Sen And Other Stars' Best Performances In Telugu Movies In 2020

On the other hand, Brahmanandam's son Raja Goutham also took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture of his father in his element and was all-praise about his actor father. Sharing the pictures of his father and his sketch on Instagram, Raja wrote, "His relentless pursuit of perfection is what makes him who he is. What started as a hobby turned out to be one of his finest skills. One of the countless ways he managed to inspire us during this lockdown. Thank you for all the lessons, 2020!! Wishing everyone lots of love and good health..!! (sic)'.

Soon after he posted the pictures, actors Vennela Kishore and newlywed Niharika Konidela commended Brahmanandam's skills in the comment section of his son's IG post.

Check out Raja Goutham's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Did You Know Allu Arjun Experimented As A Playback Singer For His Film 'Vedam'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.