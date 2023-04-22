Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar Extend Wishes

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 is being celebrated today, April 22. Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to extend wishes for the joyous festival to their fans. Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kajol are a few to have shared their wishes.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 is being celebrated with all pomp and shows all over the country today. Devotees open their roza fast and mark the end of the Ramadan month. On the occasion of Eid, people dress up, meet with family and friends and organise an elaborate feast to celebrate together. To bring in the Eid festivities, several actors took to social media to wish their fans “Eid Mubarak”. Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Ram Charan have taken to Twitter to share their wishes. Check out some of their tweets here.

Eid Mubarak!



May this pious occasion bring you and your loved ones health, happiness and hope. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2023

Wishing you all a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr! #EidMubarak 🌙 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 22, 2023

Eid Mubarak to all you beautiful people 🤗 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 22, 2023

May the light of Eid illuminate your heart and soul, and fill your life with peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to you and your family! pic.twitter.com/T9jYW2tvxC — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 22, 2023

Eid Mubarak to all my brothers, sisters and their loved ones.



May the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr spread joy, peace,harmony & prosperity in everyone’s lives. #EidMubarak 🌙 pic.twitter.com/h4zphvmjoa — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharah) April 22, 2023

T 4625 - Eid Mubaarak 🤲 pic.twitter.com/VNRdqN61Ds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2023

Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Eid. #EidMubarak everyone. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2023

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput extend Eid wishes

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput took to their Instagram stories to wish their fans Eid Mubarak. Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of the Eid crescent moon along with a mosque. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput shared a picture of the moon and star with the song Kun Faya Kun in the background. Kajol also shared a picture of a mosque with the moon and stars in the background with a song from her movie Fanaa.

Ananya Panday, Abhishekh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan also say Eid Mubarak

Ananya Panday and her friend Sara Ali Khan also uploaded Instagram stories on the occasion of Eid. In her story, Ananya uploaded a video with the text, "May your Eid be filled with happiness, prosperity and blessings! Eid-Ul-Fitr Mubarak". Sara Ali Khan uploaded a story last night, (Aptil 19). The Gaslight actress shared a photo of the moon and wrote, "Chand Mubarak". Abhishek Bachchan and Malaika Arora also uploaded Instagram stories.

Anil Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu extend Eid wishes

Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan, Rajkumar Rao and The Night Manager actor, Anil Kapoor also wished their followers on Instagram. Anil Kapoor shared his wish with the text, "May your Eid be full of love, laughter and light!". Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu also wished their fans by writing, "Eid Mubarak".

Farah Khan shares a goofy video on Eid

Director Farah Khan is known for sharing quirky videos with her fans. The Main Hoon Na director took to Instagram on the occasion of Eid to share a goofy video of her eating malpua. She shared a video of eating the Indian sweet and revealed that it is the best malpua one can get in Mumbai. In the hilarious video, she can be seen scolding the people who try to share her food. Watch the full video:

Eid celebrations 2023

Eid-ul-Fitr literally translates to the 'festival of breaking fast'. Eid is one of the most pompous festivals celebrated in Islam and the day is marked by breaking the month-long dusk-to-dawn fast, known as roza. On Eid day it is customary to don Indian ethnic outfits, celebrate with vigour, visit friends an relatives and organise feasts that include quintessential Eid dishes. Eid marks the end of Ramadan month and the beginning of the new Shawal month. It is also believed to be the best time for self-reflection, sacrifice and charity,