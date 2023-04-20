Ram Charan's Wife Upasana's New Pics From Intimate Baby Shower Celebrations Surface Online

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child in July 2023. Upasana recently attended her baby shower in Hyderabad. The couple had previously also hosted an all-white themed baby shower on the beachside.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela posed in a blue outfit for her second baby shower. On April 19, Upasana was thrown a baby shower in Hyderabad. In attendance were her close friends and family members. Allu Arjun’s elder brother’s wife, Allu Neela Shah also attended the event and shared pictures from the same. Upasana’s makeup artist, Zeba Hassan also shared a photo of her being ready for the night.

Ram Charan and Upasana baby shower in Dubai

Earlier this month, Upasana and Ram Charan had thrown a grand baby shower on the beach side in Dubai. The couple twinned in white as they posed with friends and family from the event. Upasana took to her Instagram to share a video compilation from the event with the caption, “Soooooo grateful ❤️ for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower.”

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby moon in the USA

Ram Charan and Upasana visited the USA earlier this year to attend several award ceremonies including the Golden Globes and the Oscars. While already there were in each other’s company, the couple decided to celebrate a baby moon. Upasana shared a picture of herself with her husband Ram Charan with the caption, “Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us “👼🏻❤️ Sneak Peek #babymoon”

Ram Charan and Upasana announce pregnancy

Game Changer actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The couple tied the knot in June 2012. Announcing the pregnancy the family gave out a joint statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic).”