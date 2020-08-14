Allu Arjun Studied Animation As A Back-up Career Option? Lesser Known Facts About The Star

Allu Arjun, the popular star of the South Indian film industry, is well-known for his acting chops. He has made several hit films and earned good respect and a huge fan base, not only in South India but all across the nation. He has managed to garner praises and compliments for his silver screen persona. However, below listed are some lesser-known facts about the Aarya actor that fans might be unaware about-

Here are some unknown facts about Allu Arjun:

Starting career-

Most people believe that Allu Arjun initiated his acting career as a guest appearance in the film Daddy. But, actually, Allu had started his career with the film Vijetha. He was just a kid when he was cast in this film for an uncredited role. Also, in the film Vijetha, Allu Arjun was seen in a scene with the popular actor, Chiranjeevi.

All his films are dubbed in Malayalam

Reportedly, Allu Arjun has achieved great popularity and got a huge fan following in the state of Kerala. He has also dubbed himself as ‘Mallu Arjun’, and he is the only actor in South to have all his films dubbed in the Malayalam language. Also, reportedly, Allu Arjun’s movie Arya-2 enjoyed a 100-day theatrical run in the State.

He loves photography

Apart from acting, Allu Arjun indulges in photography to release his stress. According to him, he enjoys photography and feels that photography helps him express his feelings well. Also, the star clicks snap and pictures only for himself and does not reveals and exhibit it to anyone.

Allu Arjun’s Hidden Talents-

Allu Arjun is a mind-blowing dancer. When asked about his mind-blowing dancing steps, Allu revealed in an interview that he initiated practising gymnastics since childhood. And hence, he is able to grasp and cooperate for the fluidic dance steps on the silver screen.

He is also a great charcoal artist and does sketch whenever he gets time. He loves to paint human anatomy and architecture drawings.

Allu Arjun is also a good keyboard player and as per reports, he learned to play the keyboard to impress girls. Also, reports say that this selfish fact about Allu Arjun was revealed by his elder brother Allu Bobby.

Alternate career option-

Reports say that Allu Arjun has also studied animation. The Tollywood actor revealed that he had learned an animation course just as an alternate or fall-back option, in case his acting profession does not work out as planned. Allu Arjun had learned this art at the time of his internship at an animation company in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, his favourite film is Indra- The Tiger, that features popular actor Chiranjeevi. Reports also say that he has watched the film almost 15 times.

