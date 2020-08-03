Devi Sri Prasad's 'Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram' From 'Uppena' Crosses 100 Million Views

Devi Sri Prasad, who ringed in his birthday on Sunday, August 2 was more than surprised when he realised that his song Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram from Uppena crossed 100 million views online. He thanked the makers of the forthcoming film, and said, "Thaaaankuuu sooo much dear @MythriOfficial." (sic) Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram picturised on Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty is sung by Javed Ali.

Check out Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram video song:

Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram composed by Devi Sri Prasad was released online in the first week of March. Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram's lyrics are penned by Shreemani and Raqueeb Alam. The song by Devi Sri Prasad has managed to impress the moviegoers with its soulful tunes.

All details about Uppena

Uppena, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead, also features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of the antagonist. Uppena is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and marks the Tollywood debut of Vaisshnav and Krithi. A few months ago, Uppena markers released a short teaser of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The forthcoming movie is produced by Naveen Yerenini, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Sukumar under their respective production banners. Uppena was slated to hit the marquee on April 2, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie's release date is pushed indefinitely.

Tollywood actors pour in wishes for Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday

Devi Sri Prasad turned a year older on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Many Tollywood actors like Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, among others wished Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday. While Keerthy Suresh wished for the music composer's good health, Rashmika Mandanna wished Devi Sri Prasad success for the year ahead.

Happy birthday rockstar @ThisIsDSP!

You always continue to motivate me when it comes to music! 🎵 ❤️



Have a safe birthday and a blessed year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/XqZB1OJdRY — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 2, 2020

Wishing @ThisIsDSP brother a veryy happyyyyy musical buddayyy!! Hv an amazing year ahead 🤗🤗 https://t.co/JhwuA6DkAl — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) August 2, 2020

Happy birthday, rockstar @ThisIsDSP!! Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe 🤗 pic.twitter.com/8DsoWNaFxn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 2, 2020

Devi Sri Prasad, who last composed music for Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, will soon compose tunes for Tollywood actors like Allu Arjun, Keerthy Suresh, and Nithiin. Devi Sri Prasad has Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Rang De. Thereafter, he has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa, and Keerthy Suresh starrer Goodluck Sakhi in the pipeline.

