Will Trivikram Reduce His Remuneration For His Next Film With Jr NTR?

Trivikram Srinivas, who last helmed Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will reportedly be working on a new film with Jr NTR, which is tentatively titled NTR30. Amid the coronavirus crisis, actor Keerthy Suresh and director Ajay Gnanamuthu have decided to reduce their fees subsequently to support the producers, who are incurring huge losses due to delayed shoots. Trivikram Srinivas, who is one of the highest-paid directors of Tollywood, reportedly might also have to reduce his fees for the Jr NTR's untitled film.

According to a report published on Malayalam news channel on Thursday, the makers of Jr NTR's untitled film are planning to discuss with the director the remuneration for the movie. According to the report, Trivikram Srinivas is currently paid Rs. 20 crores for the film. Meanwhile, Jr NTR is getting paid Rs. 40 crores for the upcoming film.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram And Varun Tej Among Tollywood Celebs To Attend Nithiin's Wedding?

Trivikram and Jr NTR reunite after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Trivikram and Jr NTR will be reuniting for NTR30 after the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). Their previous movie collaborations have been appreciated by the critics and audience alike. The untitled film is Jr NTR's 30th film. The Trivikram-directorial is produced by S. Radhakrishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram under their production banners.

Also Read | NTR30 To Have Manoj Manchu As The Main Antagonist? The Actor Addresses The Rumours

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Highest Rated Films On IMDb That You Must Watch; See List

What's next for Trivikram and Jr NTR?

Trivikram, who last helmed the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is reportedly approached by OTT platform Aha to join the panel of directors, who supervise movies and web series at the digital platform. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Aha is owned and run by Allu Arjun and father Allu Arvind.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli-directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the makers of RRR created a set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Approached For A Role In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Fame Triviram's Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.