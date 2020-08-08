Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu & Other South Indian Stars Express Grief Over Air India Crash

An Air India plane skidded off the runway at the Karipur Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode city on August 8 due to heavy rains. The plane broke into two pieces and 18 casualties were reported. Soon after the accident, many South Indian actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, among others expressed their grief over the lives lost and extended support to the ones in need. Take a look.

Allu Arjun

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Allu Arjun issued a statement, addressing the ‘tragic’ plane accident in Kerala. In his note, Allu Arjun mentioned that he was ‘absolutely shocked’ to witness an accident of such scale in Kerala. Offering his condolences to ‘the near and dear ones of the demised’, Allu Arjun also prayed for those who are fighting for their lives in hospital. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu

Expressing his grief to the life the lives lost, actor Mahesh Babu mentioned that he was ‘deeply saddened by the news of the accident’ on Twitter. Furthermore, the actor ‘offered his condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident’. He also offered ‘prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured.’ Take a look:

Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj posted a note on his Twitter handle and spoke about the ‘very sad day of Kerala’. The actor shared glimpses of the landslides, which hit the southern state and claimed the lives of over 15 people. He also shared a picture of the plane crash. Take a look at Prithviraj’s note:

Nivin Pauly

Actor Nivin Pauly, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, took to his Twitter handle to share the helpline numbers for those affected during the plane crash. The actor shared numbers of CCJ Airport control room, Kozhikode Collectorate and Malappuram Collectorate.

