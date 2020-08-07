Mahesh Babu's 'Srimanthudu': Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates 5 Years Of Its Release

Popular Telugu film Srimanthudu released five years ago on August 7, 2015. The film is still considered as one of the greatest action drama films ever made in Telegu by many fans. As the film completes a landmark journey of 5 years, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share her excitement.

Srimanthudu completes five years

Hero Hindustani actor Namrata Shirodkar took to social media on August 7 to share a piece of good news with her fans. The actor shared a poster of the 2015 action drama film Srimanthudu and added that the film completes five years on this day. In the poster, one can spot Mahesh Babu walking on the road. The actor reposted the post of Team Mahesh Babu and captioned it with, "Celebrating 5 years for SuperStar's #Srimanthudu!". Take a look at Namrata's post here:

When 5 years of Srimanthudu's first look trended on Twitter

It was on May 29, 2015, when the first look of Srimanthudu released. Thus, a few months ago, many fans of Mahesh Babu tweeted with hashtag #Srimanthudu, thus, making it trend. More than 10K tweets were posted under this particular hashtag which showcased the love fans had for this movie that fetaured superstar Mahesh Babu. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

#Srimanthudu

Tollywood all time Best and Biggest Blockbuster 🤩🔥🔥

Super Star Mahesh Babu zindabad 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mOScqtlcDR — Harinath reddy DHFM😍 (@HarinathKReddy) May 29, 2020

#Srimanthudu 5 Years For This Blockbuster Movie. Mass Avtar Of Mahesh Anna,



Let's Make This Trending... pic.twitter.com/SfSstN0RgP — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) May 29, 2020

#Srimanthudu

One of d best film of Super Star carrier.

One of d best of Indian Cinema 🤩

Zindabad Super Star Mahesh Babu 🤩 pic.twitter.com/STjwW30Lpp — Harinath reddy DHFM😍 (@HarinathKReddy) May 29, 2020

About the film Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu is a 2015 Telugu action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu co-produced the film under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. He also played the lead role of Harsha Vardhan, while Shruti Haasan played the role of his love interest, and Charuseela portrayed the role of Harsha Vardhan’s close friend.

The movie tells the story of Harsha Vardhan, a young man who inherits a business empire from his father Ravikanth (essayed by Jagapati Babu). On being asked by his close friend (played by Charuseela) to learn about his and his father's ancestral roots in a remote village named Devarakota, he adopts the town. He spends some time trying to improve the standard of living of the local people.

He also improves the infrastructure of the village. However, his efforts infuriates the local crime leader Sashi (played by Sampath Raj) and his brother Venkata Ratnam, a politician (played by Mukesh Rishi). The film was a box-office hit, and Mahesh Babu won many awards including Filmfare Awards South, IIFA Utsavam 2015 and 5th South Indian International Movie Awards.

