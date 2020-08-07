Mahesh Babu Requests Fans To Avoid Social Gatherings On His B'day, Says 'please Stay Safe'

Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting for the star's birthday which falls on August 9. However, on August 7, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor shared a note and requested his fans to avoid social gatherings on his birthday. Mahesh Babu expressed that it is a 'kind request' to all his fans.

Mahesh urges fans to avoid gatherings on his birthday

Two days ahead of his birthday, Mahesh Babu alerted fans about the global pandemic and requested them to stay safe. Mahesh wrote that he feels blessed and thankful to have all his fans. However, this year, since the country is battling the global pandemic, Mahesh Babu feels safety is 'indispensable'. The actor wrote,

"I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe."

Mahesh Babu's Instagram post

Also Read | When Akhil Akkineni posed with a rifle on the sets of Mahesh Babu's 'Takkari Donga'

Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu's fans flocked to Twitter and started trending the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP ahead of the actor's birthday. The trend broke records and got 31.1 million tweets in a day. It was Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan who received such kind of love from fans before Mahesh. Not only Mahesh and Kalyan, but fans also took to Twitter to trend #HappybirthdayJrNTR ahead of the star's birthday. As per some tweets shared by the Srimanthudu actor's fan pages, Mahesh Babu's followers have decided to ring in his birthday online.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's movies with Mahesh Babu you shouldn't miss

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu gave a sneak peek into how his kids celebrated Raksha Bandhan at home. As seen in the picture, Gautham and Sitara are sitting next to each other and smiling for a portrait. On sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! Happy Raksha Bandhan‬. Stay home stay safe." As soon as his post was up, wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped hearts on the post.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Becomes Most Tweeted About Tollywood Actor; Breaks Pawan Kalyan's Record

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's directorial, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of Parasuram's upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers of the movie dropped the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the 77th birthday of the actor's father, Krishna Ghattamaneni. The film will see Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Kids On Raksha Bandhan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.