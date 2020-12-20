Did You Know Allu Arjun Experimented As A Playback Singer For His Film 'Vedam'?

Allu Arjun predominantly works in Telugu cinema and is popular for his acting and dancing abilities. Allu Arjun’s Vedam, which was released in June 2010, marked as a landmark in Arjun’s acting career in Telugu cinema. It catapulted him to a different league. Vedam is an anthology action-drama which was directed by Krish. Alongside Arjun, the movie also starred Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee, Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth, Lekha Washington and Siya Gautham in essential roles.

Allu Arjun composed and sung for a song in Vedam?

The plot of the movie revolves around five people whose lives are entangled with each other when they are victims of a terrorist attack that occurs in a hospital. The movie was critically acclaimed and received many awards. The director Krish, also remade the movie in Tamil as Vaanam in the year 2011. Tamil version featured Silambarasan, Bharath and Prakash Raj. Anushka and Saranya reprised their roles.

According to the IMDb, the South star Allu Arjun also sang the number Prapancham Naaventa Vasthunte in the movie. However, he did not take remuneration for composing, singing and choreographing the song for himself. Vedam is the only movie where Arjun tried his hands as a playback singer. For some reason, he did not experiment further with singing after this attempt.

Furthermore, the music for the movie is composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics are penned by Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry, Sahiti, ES Murthy and MM Keeravani as well. Egiripothe Entha Baguntundi became the major hit song of the movie, especially in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. The movie was a phenomenal success and it won many accolades such as Nandi Award for Best Feature Film in 2010 and four Filmfare Awards South for Best Movie, Best Director and Best Actors in the year 2011.

On June 4, 2020, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and celebrated ten years of Vedam’s release. He expressed his gratitude to all the cast and crew of Vedam. The actor tweeted, “A Decade of Vedam. I would like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion. And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 ‘#Anushka’ @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support”.

