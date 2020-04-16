Allu Arjun To Shake A Leg With Urvashi Rautela In Sukumar's 'Pushpa'?

Allu Arjun, who will soon start shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa, will reportedly shake a leg with a popular Bollywood actor in a song from the upcomer. Reports have it that Urvashi Rautela has been approached by the makers for the dance song. Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz, is reportedly yet to give her nod for the dance number. Reports claim that soon after Urvashi Rautela gives her nod, the makers will make an official announcement.

Recently, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer. The poster was released on Allu Arjun's 37th birthday. The poster that had Allu Arjun in a rugged look managed to intrigue the audiences.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Sukumaran directorial reportedly also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcomer is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie, starring Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati in the lead, is reportedly to be a family-entertainer that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. The Ajay Lohan directorial is slated to hit the marquee on June 12, 2020. Recently, the first song of the movie was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

