Allu Arjun Makes Sweet Gesture, Celebrates His Personal Assistant's Birthday Amid Lockdown

Allu Arjun has been enjoying the success of his latest film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie was a blockbuster hit and a box office sensation. The movie has entered the 200 crore club worldwide. Allu Arjun like most actors has been homebound due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, that did not stop him from making a sweet gesture for his personal assistant.

It has been reported that his personal assistant named Shiva celebrated his birthday with the actor. A series of pictures have gone viral on social media where superstar Allu Arjun is seen clapping as his personal assistant cuts the cake. Joining the celebration is Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan. The actor is seen having a small celebration in the confines of his house, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Allu Arjun photos

In the pictures that have gone viral, Allu Arjun is seen sporting athleisure wear. He wore an orange coloured gym shirt and a pair of scarlet coloured shorts. He wore a white coloured jacket over the shirt and also wore a dark coloured cap with the name of his upcoming film Icon engraved on it. Allu Arjun won many hearts because of the sweet gesture.

What’s next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun will be seen in the action and thriller movie titled Pushpa. He will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the movie which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu. The fil is directed by well-known director Sukumar and is produced by Y. Naveen. The first look of the film was revealed a week ago by Allu Arjun on his social media account. Allu Arjun will also be seen in the romantic film Icon, which is directed by Venu Sriram.

