Allu Arjun Sports Rugged Look As He Shares Second Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Pushpa'; See

The Tollywood A-lister Allu Arjun turned 37 today, i.e April 8, 2020. On this occasion, Arjun, along with the makers of his upcoming action-thriller, unveiled the title as well as two posters of the film on social media. Soon after releasing the first look poster of the film sporting a rugged look, Arjun also shared another poster of the film on his Instagram handle.

Allu Arjun unveils second poster of his upcoming action-thriller titled Pushpa

In the second poster shared by Allu Arjun on his Instagram handle, the actor is seen seated crossed-legged on the ground with a few police officers surrounding him in the background, with a vehicle loaded with sandalwood.

Thus, Pushpa's poster confirms all the reports regarding the film being based on sandalwood smuggling. In the poster, the Telugu superstar rocks a rugged look with a thick beard, checkered shirt, trousers, and chappals.

Allu Arjun captioned the image writing, "Welcome to the World of Pushpa Raj పుష్ప, പുഷ്പ, புஷ்பா, ಪುಷ್ಪ, पुष्पा"

Pushpa will release in various languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil as the poster suggests. The film is directed by Sukumar and alongside Allu Arjun, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles.

Other popular faces like Vennela Kishore, Harish Uthaman, and Anasuya Bharadwaj will also feature in supporting roles. The Allu Arjun starrer is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, while the music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers of the film.

