Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Set For A Fourth Collaboration? Here's What We Know

The dynamic duo of actor Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas is causing a stir on social media. Known for their blockbuster hits such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, and S/O Satyamurthy, rumors are now swirling that they will collaborate for the fourth time.

What's cooking?

Reports are circulating on the internet that Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are gearing up for a Pan-India film project. If the rumors hold true, the film is expected to commence filming next summer. While specific details about the project remain under wraps, it is speculated that S. Radha Krishna, the producer of their previous three films, will also produce this venture. Fans are eagerly anticipating an official announcement from the team.

What sparked the rumours?

A fan page on Twitter recently shared a photo of the duo, hinting that their upcoming film will offer more than just entertainment. The caption teased an impending announcement, leading to a flurry of excitement among fans. One user expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "Excited to watch them together," while another commented, "Another industry hit loading."

(A screengrab of the tweet | Image: Allu Arjun/Arjun)

As the rumors continue to circulate and generate buzz on social media, fans eagerly await confirmation from Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas themselves.

On the Professional Front

Allu Arjun is currently occupied with the filming of Pusha 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the highly anticipated sequel stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Last month, the team announced the completion of Fahadh Faasil's portion through a tweet. The film is slated for release next year.

Meanwhile

Trivikram Srinivas has commenced the shooting of his next project, Guntur Kaaram, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. This Telugu action-drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, John Abraham, and Jagapathi Babu. Notably, John Abraham will be making his debut in Telugu cinema with this film.