Allu Arjun Visits Cousin Sai Dharam Tej In Hyd Post 'Pushpa' Shoot Completion

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun who was shooting for his next film Pushpa in Kakinada returned to Hyderabad post completing the shoot. After returning to the city, Allu Arjun went to visit his cousin Sai Dharam Tej, who is admitted to the Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital after he met with a road accident on September 10. According to various media reports, the latest statement issued by the hospital, Sai Dharam Tej is stable and will be taken off respiratory support soon.

Sai Dharam Tej has been recuperating at the hospital after meeting with a bike accident on Ganesh Chaturthi. A report by Hindustan Times mentions that the actor had undergone a surgical procedure for a collar bone fracture he had endured after his accident. The procedure was performed successfully and the actor was still under observation. His near and dear ones had earlier wished him the best of health and a speedy recovery on Twitter. According to various media reports, Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all his major organs are functioning properly. The Supreme actor will be taken off respiratory support soon and will be discharged accordingly. Several videos and pictures of the actor visiting the hospital to check on his brother’s health have been surfacing on the Internet.

Allu Arjun visits Appolo Hospital to meet cousin Sai Dharam Tej post returning from Pushpa shoot

Previously, Sai Dharam Tej too was booked for overspeeding and reports claimed that a case was filed under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Act 184 for rash driving and negligence. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej, who has been a part of various Telugu films like Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme Chitralahari, and Prati Roju Pandage, and more, suffered a collarbone fracture and soft tissue injuries after his sports bike skidded, leading to his fall, at the Madhapur-Khanamet main road. He was first taken to the Medicare Hospital. After administering first-aid treatment, he was shifted to the Apollo Hospital. The incident took place at 8 PM on September 10. Even CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

IMAGE: Instagram/@manavmanglani/JETPANJA