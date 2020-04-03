Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Note On His Son Ayaan's Birthday; Says 'I Now Know What Love Is'

Allu Arjun, who marked his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Vijetha, has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, and has many successful films under his cap and is famous for his work in movies like Race Gurram and Duvvada Jagannadham. Apart from being known as a stellar actor, Allu Arjun has also made a name for himself as a social media celebrity, as the actor often shares family pictures and BTS snaps from the sets. Recently, the actor celebrated his son, Ayan’s sixth birthday and posted a heartfelt message with a picture. Here are the details.

Recently, Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle to share a birthday picture of his son Ayaan Arjun, who recently turned six. As seen in the picture shared, Ayaan is all smiles, as he is busy cutting the cake, while his parents and little sister can be seen wishing him with a birthday song.

Expressing his love for Ayaan with the picture, the actor revealed that he never knew the meaning of ‘love’ until his son came into his life.

Here is what he wrote “I used to think 'what is Love ??' all my life. Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love. But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is. You are LOVE. I Love you Ayaan. Happy Birthday My Baby". Take a look at the picture shared:

I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQoLeumivD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2020

Allu's last outing

Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo chronicles the story of a billionaire and his car driver, who, due to some reasons, exchange their newly born sons. The action entertainer focuses on the drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj in a prominent role. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 12, 2020.

