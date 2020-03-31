Allu Arjun Donates 20 Lakhs To Corona Crisis Charity, Reveals Actor Chiranjeevi

On Monday, Chiranjeevi took to his social media to reveal that actor Allu Arjun has donated Rs 20 lakhs to the Corona Crisis Charity. He also revealed that other Tollywood actors like Nani, Sushanth A, Vennela Kishore, Prabhas, and others have also donated to the Corona Crisis Charity. Reports state that the Corona Crisis Charity is a committee set-up by the Telugu film fraternity to provide financial aid to film technicians, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus lockdown. The committee is led by actor Chiranjeevi.

Hearty Thanks to@NameisNani 30 Lacs@alluarjun 20 Lacs#Srimitrachowdary 5 lacs@iamSushanthA 2 lacs@vennelakishore 2 lacs@sampoornesh 1 lac



for your compassion for the Film workers.#CoronaCrisisCharity — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej Team Up For A Special Coronavirus Song, Watch

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been at the forefront to offer help to all the affected due to the coronavirus. Recently, the actor donated Rs. 1.25 crores to states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala relief fund. The same was revealed by Allu Arjun on his social media. He said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives. In these difficult times with humility, I would like to donate One Crore twenty-five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala. I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon." (sic)

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala .

I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon . #stayhome pic.twitter.com/IeuRGa3ObI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2020

Also Read | Ram Charan Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Kiara Advani & Others Shower Wishes

Also Read | Allu Arjun Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his last release Ala Vaikuntapuramalo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead, was a massive hit. Reports reveal that the movie collected about Rs. 250 crores at the box office.

The actor is currently also preparing for his next. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage. The upcomer, tentatively titled AA 20, is reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Opens Up On His Stardom In Malayalam Film Industry, Says 'I'm Honoured'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.