The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Disha Patani Praises Allu Arjun’s Dance Skills In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Bollywood News

Disha Patani recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted an IG story that featured Allu Arjun. Read on to know more about what happened next.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the new age stars of Bollywood and is currently having a gala time in the B-Town. She has been seen in several blockbuster films, sharing the big screen with the big guns of Bollywood. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted an IG story where she was seen complimenting the stylish star of Indian film industry Allu Arjun. Read on to know more about what the two actors have to say to each other:

READ | Allu Arjun Opens Up On His Stardom In Malayalam Film Industry, Says 'I'm Honoured'

Disha Patani compliments Allu Arjun in an adorable way

On March 31, 2020, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle and posted an IG story, which is a clip from Allu Arjun’s latest film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The first song from the film features Allu Arjun’s character of Bantu, as he is telling his sad life story to his would-be-boss. This is where fans get to see Bantu performing his amazing dance skills as he dances to the beats of the song. Here is the video shared by Patani, which reads, “How do you do it?”

READ | Allu Arjun Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
 

After Patani posted this story on her official Instagram handle, Allu Arjun reverted back to the same saying that he loves good music and that good music makes him dance. He also thanked Disha Patani for her compliments. Patani posted this in her story section and thanked the Badrinath actor for inspiring everyone.

READ | Ram Charan Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Kiara Advani & Others Shower Wishes
 

 

READ | Allu Arjun And His Wife Sneha Proudly Watch Their Children Perform On Stage; See Video
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IMPORTANT: H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
H1B WORKERS SEEK 180 INSTEAD OF 60-DAY STAY IN US POST-UNEMPLOYMENT PERIOD
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT PROPOSES PAY CUTS
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Samosa
UP MAN CALLS DM'S CONTROL ROOM