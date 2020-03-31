Disha Patani Praises Allu Arjun’s Dance Skills In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Disha Patani is one of the new age stars of Bollywood and is currently having a gala time in the B-Town. She has been seen in several blockbuster films, sharing the big screen with the big guns of Bollywood. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted an IG story where she was seen complimenting the stylish star of Indian film industry Allu Arjun. Read on to know more about what the two actors have to say to each other:

Disha Patani compliments Allu Arjun in an adorable way

On March 31, 2020, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle and posted an IG story, which is a clip from Allu Arjun’s latest film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The first song from the film features Allu Arjun’s character of Bantu, as he is telling his sad life story to his would-be-boss. This is where fans get to see Bantu performing his amazing dance skills as he dances to the beats of the song. Here is the video shared by Patani, which reads, “How do you do it?”

After Patani posted this story on her official Instagram handle, Allu Arjun reverted back to the same saying that he loves good music and that good music makes him dance. He also thanked Disha Patani for her compliments. Patani posted this in her story section and thanked the Badrinath actor for inspiring everyone.

Boss @alluarjun is always humble and down to earth. You are one hell of an actor, sir... Raw talent. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #StylishStar pic.twitter.com/QGxMP16sHi — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 31, 2020

