Ram Charan Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Kiara Advani & Others Shower Wishes

Indian actor-producer Ram Charan is celebrating his 35th birthday today, that is March 27, 2020. Though Ram charan cannot celebrate his birthday with friends due to the lockdown for 21 days, his co-stars and friends are sending love and best wishes to him through social media. Check out some heartfelt messages sent by Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Kiara Advani among others to the birthday boy.

READ | Ram Charan Is A Complete Momma's Boy And These Pics Are Proof

Allu Arjun's warm wishes amid self-isolation

Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture of him posing with Ram Charan during an event. The duo is seen posing with an all smiling face. Instagramming the picture, he wrote a caption that read, 'Many many happy returns of the day to my brother @alwaysramcharan . May this new year bring more happiness and success into your life . Wish I could see you today 💔but for greater good we are in isolation . #HBDRamcharan'.

READ | Ram Charan To Essay Role Of A Naxalite In Chiranjeevi's Next?

Rana Daggubati's heartfelt wishes

Rana Daggubati also took out a candid picture from the album of his old memories. Their chemistry in the pictures shells out major BFF goals. Writing a birthday wish for his childhood friends, Rana wrote, 'And a happy happy birthday to you brother @alwaysramcharan ❤️❤️❤️ love u....missing too many things today!!'.

READ | Ram Charan Joins Twitter, Father Chiranjeevi's EPIC Reaction Is Winning Over The Internet

Akhil Akkineni adores RC

Akhil Akkineni also posted an unseen picture of him along with Ram Charan. It seems like the duo is chilling at home in the throwback picture. Akhil Akkineni made it more emotional with the caption as he wrote, 'Happy birthday RC ! You are one of the strongest people I know and I admire you in many ways. Keep that fire burning🔥 love you my brother ! And all the best for #RRR #happybirthdayramcharan @alwaysramcharan'.

READ | Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

Jr. NTR promises a birthday gift

Actor Jr NTR also joined the list and apart from the wish, also promised a birthday gift to the Yevadu actor. Jr NTR promised him a digital birthday gift that will be out tomorrow, that is March 28, 2020, at 10 AM on his Twitter handle. Check out his tweet below.

Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important,I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me,this is a bang you won't ever forget #BheemforRamaraju pic.twitter.com/Xq13wBBXOY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 26, 2020

Apart from south stars, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani also poured love on the birthday boy and shared a BTS photo on her Instagram story. For the unversed, Kiara Advani worked with RC in Vinaya Vidheya Rama before getting fame with 2019's Kabir Singh. Check out her wish below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.