Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha To Star In Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Devara?

Jr NTR's Devara has been in the news since the director Koratala Siva announced the film. The project marks the second collaboration between the RRR actor and the director after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage. However, new buzz is doing the rounds regarding the cast of the film.

Jr NTR has been busy shooting for his next highly anticipated film in Hyderabad. A day ago, the official page of Devara announced the wrap of an action sequence. In the last three months, it is the fifth schedule wrap of the film. Now, the film is again in the news owing to the reports of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha joining the star cast.

A poster of Devara

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha made her acting debut as a child actor in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam this year. Now, it has been reported that she is the new cast member of Devara. As per media reports, she will have a cameo appearance. For the uninitiated, in April, Jr NTR visited Allu Arjun on the sets of Pushpa 2. However, makers are yet to confirm the reports.

Allu Arha made her debut in Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter played the role of Samantha and Dev Mohan's son, Prince Bharata, in the film. During the promotion of the film, Samantha praised Arha's command over the Telugu language and said that in future, she will have a great acting career.

A still from Shaakuntalam

All you need to know about Devara

Coming back to Devara, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Narain in pivotal roles. The film marks the debut of Janhvi in the Telugu film industry. It is slated to release next year on April 5, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.