Allu Arjun Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Allu Arha; Fans Call Their Bond ‘cutest’

Allu Arjun has often taken to his social media to share glimpses of his family time. Recently the Pushpa actor posted a playful video with his daughter Allu Arha. The video recorded in a car showed their adorable father-daughter moments.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram on April 20 to share a goofy video with his daughter. The video featured him playing with his daughter while Arha shied away from the camera. The actor uploaded the video with the background music of the Malayalam song Thumbi Vaa. The video has become an instant hit with Allu Arjun’s fans.

As soon as Allu Arjun uploaded the video, fans, and followers of the actor rushed to shower him with compliments on being a doting father. One user wrote, “cutest 😍video on Instagram”, and another one said, “Cuteness n love😍😍😍all in 1 frame😍”. Apart from the adorable father-daughter moment, what also caught the attention of fans was the Malayalam song used in the video.

Allu Arjun seems to have delighted his Malayali fan base by using Thumbi Vaa as the background music for the video. Several users pointed out the song in the comments and hailed the actor for it. Comments from the fans read, “Malayalam song uffff🙌❤️”, “It's a Malayalam song 🙌❤️”, and “That Malayalam BGM 💞💞 mallu Arjun❤️❤️”.

Allu Arjun praises daughter on Shaakuntalam debut

Allu Arjun’s 6-year-old daughter Allu Arha made her big screen debut with the recent Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam. The Pushpa actor had a proud father moment upon the release of the movie and took to his Instagram to pen a note for the team and for his daughter. The post read, “Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha” He continued the note by thanking director Gunashekhar who he fondly called, ‘Guna Garu’, and expressed his gratitude for introducing Allu Arha and “taking care of her so preciously”. He concluded by noting that he “will always cherish this sweet moment."