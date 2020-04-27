This Pic Of Allu Arjun Doing Morning Stretches With Arha Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Triviram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, seems to be spending his time during the lockdown with his kids and wife. The actor's recent photo with his daughter Arha is proof of it. Sneha Reddy, the wife of Allu Arjun, recently posted a picture of him performing morning stretches with his daughter. The adorable picture has Allu Arjun imitating his daughter.

Check out the picture:

Just a few weeks back, Allu Arjun rang in his birthday with family in a low-key celebration. The actor cut a beautiful cake which seemed to be home-baked, on his birthday. The picture from his small birthday celebration was posted by Sneha on her Instagram, have a look:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun last graced the silver screen with Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, was reported to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Interestingly, the Allu Arjun starrer reportedly broke the box office record of Baahubali franchise.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The posters of the Allu Arjun starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcomer is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

