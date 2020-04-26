Sonam Kapoor shares beautiful throwback picture with a message amid COVID-19 lockdown

Amid coronavirus pandemic where people have been confined to the four walls of the house, Bollywood celebrities are doing everything to spread positivity on the Internet. Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor who is spending her quarantine period in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, shared a throwback picture while spreading hope.

Sonam shares a gorgeous picture with a motivational message

The actress who is spending her time cooking with hubby Anand Ahuja has been entertaining fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her social media account and the recent one is dripping hope. In the gorgeous picture. Sonam can be seen wearing a white printed gown. Sharing the picture where the Neerja actress is flashing her million-dollar smile while looking at the camera, Sonam wrote, "Looking forward and towards a better future. Filled with gratitude and hope." Sonam also shared another still from the same photoshoot donning the same dress on her Instagram story. In the second picture, Sonam is seen standing while facing towards the window showing off her pretty face sideways while posing.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been winning hearts on the internet with her fun banter with Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown on social media. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together.

Sometime back the actress shared a heartfelt post on her social media handles talking about what the 'journey of fulfillment' means to her.

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome portrait of herself. Along with the picture shared by the actor, she also opened up about the feeling behind this portrait. She wrote saying that this is one of her favorite portraits. She went on to reveal that this portrait was clicked soon after the release of her film, Neerja. The film was considered to be one of the most successful films of her career. But the actor wrote that she not exactly ecstatic after the release of the film, she said: “I was at my most pensive.”

