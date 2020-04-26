Joe Jonas Shows Off His Cooking Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several stars are spending their time doing mundane household chores like washing utensils, cleaning, and many more. Joining the array of stars was singer Joe Jonas who showcased his talent for cooking in a recent boomerang video on Instagram.

Joe Jonas shares his cooking skills on Instagram

It seems that the member of the famous boy band is spending his quarantine trying and experimenting with new things with his wife Sophie Turner. The star recently shared a boomerang video on his Instagram story where he can be seen donning the cap of a chef and tossing a handmade pizza base. In the boomerang video, Joe can be seen tossing the hand-made pizza base in the air while preparing for the dressing. In the second picture, the Gotta Find You crooner shares the picture of the final pizza base along with the dressing that will be used to cook the pizza. The delicious way of cooking pizza by the singer will surely leave you watery mouth.

Sharing the video, Joe wrote, "mmm Pizza," while he captioned the second picture with an emoticon of a man kissing out hearts.

Hollywood's power couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing their part to help humanity amid such a time of crisis. The couple sometime back extended their helping hand to Fueling The Fearless campaign, which is a non-profit organization that hires local restaurants struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus outbreak. The non-profit organization in an Instagram post revealed that Joe and Sophie along with Jonas' manager Phil McIntyre and his wife Shonda joined hands with the organization and donated 100 hot meals to East LA Doctors Hospital.

Recently Joe also shared the exciting news where the Jonas Brothers along with Amazon Prime Video released the Jonas Brothers concert film, Happiness Continues, on April 24, which features the famous trio and their equally-famous wives on his Instagram page. The singer shared the poster of the tour where the three brothers can be seen smiling while witnessing the overwhelming response by the audience.

