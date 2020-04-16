Chiranjeevi Cleans his Bungalow Premises During COVID-19 Lockdown | WATCH

The lockdown in India has been extended till May 3, 2020, to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. In this time of crisis, many celebs are creating awareness and are doing the most to keep fans engaged. While the celebs are stuck home they are seen doing many productive activities to spend their time. They are seen doing household chores like cooking and cleaning. Recently South megastar Chiranjeevi also was seen cleaning his house. He took to his Twitter to share a video of him cleaning his bungalow premises. Take a look at Chiranjeevi's post here.

Chiranjeevi cleans his house during the pandemic

Chiranjeevi took to his twitter on April 16, 2020, where he shared a video of him cleaning his bungalow premises with a jet gun. I the video he is seen sporting a black t-shirt and a black track pant. To block the sun, he opted for a black cap and dark aviator glares. With this post, he created awareness by writing that the paths one takes should always be clean.

On a professional front

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in the film Acharya. It was reported that recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project over creative differences. This film will be directed by one of the ace directors from the south, Koratala Siva. Reports of Mahesh Babu joining the film have also started making rounds in the industry. But it was said that he rejected the offer due to problems with the remuneration. Later Megastar Chiranjeevi rubbished the reports of Mahesh Babu joining the cast by saying that he was never considered for the role in the film.

