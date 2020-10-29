Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Shoot To Begin From November In Visakhapatnam?

The shoot of South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie, Pushpa is all set to begin from November in Visakhapatnam, Tamil Nadu. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the first schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The report further adds the actor Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets from the first schedule itself.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Akanksha Ranjan & Dipika Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Mehendi Ceremony

Pushpa to be released in 5 languages

The movie poster promises to show Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar and the makers of the film are yet to disclose the entire cast and crew members. Pushpa will mark Allu Arjun’s first pan-Indian project, which will be released in five languages. Reportedly based on red sandalwood smuggling, the upcoming film marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar.

However, it is being speculated that actor Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist. Earlier, the makers of the film confirmed that they are splurging a massive Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie. Take a look at the film's poster.

Also Read | Sushant Rajput's Staff Member Keshav Tracked Down, Employed By Sara Ali Khan Now

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Akanksha Ranjan & Dipika Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Mehendi Ceremony

Allu's last film and Pushpa

Allu was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo chronicles the story of a billionaire and his car driver, who, due to some reasons, exchange their newly born sons. The action entertainer focuses on the drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj in a prominent role.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released on January 12, 2020. Meanwhile, starring the makers of Pushpa have also managed to rope in actors like Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film was originally offered to actor Mahesh Babu. The first schedule of the film was shot in Kerala, however, the filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Also Read | Sushant Rajput's Staff Member Keshav Tracked Down, Employed By Sara Ali Khan Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.