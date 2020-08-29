Sara Ali Khan, Akanksha Ranjan & Dipika Attend JP Dutta's Daughter's Mehendi Ceremony

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh recently attended the Mehendi ceremony of J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi. The pictures of the actor have been going viral online. In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a beautiful pink suit. Her look is completed with statement earrings and open hair. Sara Ali Khan’s mother was spotted wearing a multi-coloured kurta.

Nidhi Dutta’s Mehendi ceremony was also attended by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was dressed in a beautiful pastel coloured floral suit. She carried a no-makeup makeup look and added silver studs to complete the look. Actors Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib was also a part of the ceremony.

Dipika Kakkar was dressed in a beautiful green suit. She completed her look with oxidised jewellery while Shoaib kept it simple with a white Pathani. J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta was dressed in a beautiful pastel coloured suit. Her look was glammed up with floral jewellery. Bindiya was also spotted in pictures as she donned a yellow and green ethnic suit. Take a look at the pictures.

Also Read| 'Kedarnath' movie plot: Details about late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan starrer

Also Read| This day that year August 26: Sara Ali Khan celebrating Raksha bandhan with Taimur & more

Sara Ali Khan's Ganesh Utsav celebrations

In the recent past, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of her praying to Lord Ganesha. The Bollywood star is seen joining hands in front of Ganpati's sculpture in a series of pictures. Sara Ali Khan donned a hot pink traditional ensemble paired with a similar-shaded dupatta featuring stylish balloon arms. She kept her mid-length hair loose with a middle partition. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and opted for nude makeup.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sara Ali Khan wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. She took to the photo-sharing platform and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’ðŸ’—ðŸ’ž”. Check out the actor’s Instagram post:

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as she prays to Lord Ganesha; see post

On the professional front

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re, which also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read| Sara Ali Khan lauds Ananya Panday's look in 'Khaali Peeli'; latter extends gratitude

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.