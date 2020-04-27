Allu Arjun’s Wife, Sneha Dances To 'Butta Bomma' As She Takes On Don’t Rush Challenge

The recent coronavirus outbreak has confined people to their homes. During this time, many challenges have been surfacing on the internet and most of them have become very popular. One of the most popular ones is the Don't Rush Challenge where one takes their makeup brush and rubs it on the camera to reveal theirs before and after versions. The latest on to join the list is South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha.

Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha takes on Don’t Rush Challenge

Recently, a video of Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha surfaced on social media where she is attempting her hand at the uber-popular, Don’t Rush Challenge. In the video, she is seen revealing her before-and-after versions as she takes on the challenge. Sneha is also seen grooving to the song, Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s last movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha starts the video dressed in her pyjamas playing with her dog. She is then seen picking up a makeup brush and rubbing it against the camera. The video then reveals a dressed-up Sneha who is also grooving to her husband Allu Arjun’s hit song, Butta Bomma. Sneha looks way too adorable in the green outfit as she dances to Butta Bomma.

Check out Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha’s video here

Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that was an enormous hit at the box office. The soundtrack of the film was also loved by the audience and Butta Bomma was a hit. The dance number featured Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde swaying to the hook steps of the song.

