Allu Arjun And His Wife Sneha Proudly Watch Their Children Perform On Stage; See Video

South star Allu Arjun recently attended his children's pre-school annual day function. Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha adorably watched their kids Arha and Ayaan perform on the stage. Proud father & south star Allu Arjun took to his social media account to share the picture of his son Ayaan.

The actor captioned the photo as "Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan, I am so proud of you for excelling so well".

Check out the picture here

Pre School Graduation Celebrations👨‍🎓 . Ayaan I am soo proud of you for excelling soo well . I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school . pic.twitter.com/ViZQikFqg3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 15, 2020

A video has gone viral on the internet from the annual day function. In the video, the actror and his wife are proudly watching their children as they perform on the stage. In the video, Arha is dancing adorably while Allu Arjun is capturing the precious moments on his phone. Post the performance of both his children, Allu Arjun gave a certificate and a medal to his son.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Names His Favourite Actors In Bollywood; Can You Guess Who?

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Son Gives An Adorable Letter To His Parents On Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Watch the video below:

Actor Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6 in the year 2011. The couple is known to be one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy welcomed their first child Allu Ayaan on April 3, in the year 2014. The actor's daughter Allu Arha was born later in the year 2016 on November 21.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film received a fantastic response from the audience and did extremely well at the box office. Actor Allu Arjun will be next featuring in Sukumar's next film. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Wedding Anniversary Wish For Wife Sneha Is Too Adorable To Miss; Check It Out

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Steals The Show As She Becomes Chief Guest At Mahurat Pooja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.