Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Lauded As 'perfect Family Breezy Entertainer'

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the superstar Allu Arjun's latest film, which is being received well by the audience. The film revolves around a rich man and his driver who end up exchanging their babies, changing their lives forever. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jairam in pivotal roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film hit the theatres on January 11, 2020.

Fans call Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a family entertainer

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the theatres across the country on Saturday. The film is being loved by the fans so far. Most of the viewers have described Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as a film to be watched with family. The content of the movie is rich in emotions. The film has elements of comedy and drama. Have a look at what the fans think about the film.

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #OneWordReview "Stunning"



It's a one many show, the entire film is on the Shoulder of @alluarjun,

It has many merits & hence will attract large audiences & finaly prove out to be successful venture.



"DON'T Miss It"



⭐⭐⭐🌟(3.5/5).



1/2. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) January 11, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is a pleasant family entertainer that’s packed with 100% emotion and ample entertainment. Trivikram’s family/comedy touch is evident throughout the film. Allu Arjun’s best performance and solid technical work & music. Sure shot blockbuster! 👍 pic.twitter.com/LqibkaIpXf — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) January 12, 2020

A perfect Family Entertainer.



Except few melodramatic scenes , 2nd half is good as well.



Allu Arjun and the whole cast performed well, beautiful visuals,soothing Music.



Overall, A pleasant Film from Trivikram



PS : Board Room scene highlight asalu#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Thyview (@Thyview) January 11, 2020

B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo



Congratulations to@alluarjun anna &#Trivikram sir..

A perfect family breezy entertainer for this sankarnthi@alluarjun anna energetic performance songs & @MusicThaman anna background score are the major highlights of the film :) pic.twitter.com/OWdQGQeWt9 — Sai kumar Mandadi (@MandadiSaiKuma9) January 13, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo a kodi fight kosam repeats veyachu...movie 👌👌 that song and bgm @MusicThaman simply superb!!! @alluarjun screen presence peaks anthe🤟🤟 — Vasu Patnaik🎼🎼🎹🎹 (@vasu_patnaik) January 13, 2020

