Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Lauded As 'perfect Family Breezy Entertainer'

Others

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit theatres recently. Have a look at how the people have been reacting to the latest family movie. Read reviews.

Allu Arjun

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the superstar Allu Arjun's latest film, which is being received well by the audience. The film revolves around a rich man and his driver who end up exchanging their babies, changing their lives forever. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jairam in pivotal roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film hit the theatres on January 11, 2020.

Fans call Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a family entertainer

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the theatres across the country on Saturday. The film is being loved by the fans so far. Most of the viewers have described Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as a film to be watched with family. The content of the movie is rich in emotions. The film has elements of comedy and drama. Have a look at what the fans think about the film.

Read Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun Reacts To Clash With Mahesh Babu, Return After 'gap'

Also read Allu Arjun Is Only Lost In Admiration For THIS Co-actor From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'!

Read Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Brought Cast Together For A Delightful Click

Also read Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Trailer Out; Netizens Give A Thumbs Up

 

 

