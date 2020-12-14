Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares An Adorable Family Portrait; Netizens Gush Over It

Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share a lovely portrait of her and the family. Allu Sneha Reddy shared a bright and happy picture where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the family portrait, she also went on to leave a sweet caption for the post. Netizens went on to shower lots of love and praise on the post as they could not stop gushing over how cute the picture looks.

In the picture, they can be seen striking simple poses making the post look truly unmissable. Arjun can be seen wearing a white sequenced kurta and completed his look with a side parting hairdo and a full-grown beard. Sneha Reddy can be seen wearing a pink salwar suit. His son, Allu Ayaan, can be seen wearing a peach kurta and white pyjama and his daughter, Allu Arha, can be seen donning a white ruffled top and purple ghagra.

Along with the post, Sneha went on to comment with happy emojis in the caption section. She shared a family emoji along with hearts and clothing emojis. Take a look at Allu Arjun's family photo below.

As soon as the post was shared online fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment with many positive notes praising the happy family, while the others went on to comment on all things happy and nice. Many others were also seen flooding her post with several emojis consisting of a love-struck, fire, red heart, and more. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, several fan pages went on to share adorable pictures of Arjun and Sneha. In a recent picture that has been making rounds on the internet, the duo can be seen striking an adorable pose. In the picture, Sneha can be all smiles looking at the camera while Arjun is seen adorably looking at the latter. Take a look at the post below.

