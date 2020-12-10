Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Posts A Cute Picture Of Their Daughter From #NisChay Wedding

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter’s picture has been winning hearts on the internet. Recently, his wife Sneha Reddy shared her picture on her Instagram while they were enjoying Niharika Konidela’s wedding with Chaitanya. They also shared glimpses from Niharika Konidela’s wedding rituals that happened in Udaipur. Let’s take a look at Allu Arjun’s daughter’s picture that got showered with love from the netizens.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable picture of their daughter Arha who was all dressed up for Chaitanya and Niharika Konidela’s wedding. In the picture, Allu Arjun's daughter can be seen wearing a pretty white v-neck blouse with stunning frills along with a purple coloured embroidered skirt.

Another interesting part in her attire was a hanging strip in her skirt on which it was written ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi’ which made her attire even cuter. She paired her stunning dress with a set of beautiful white earrings and put a princess crown on her bun. In the caption, Sneha Reddy couldn't keep calm and stated how her daughter was her princess. She also sent a flying kiss to her through the caption. Sneha also added the names of the designer and the photographer who helped enhance their daughter’s look overall.

Many of the netizens and fans of Allu Arjun were amazed to see how her daughter looked super cute and pretty and resembled a real princess. All other fans depicted their affection by sending tons of hearts in the comment area for Sneha and Allu Arjun’s daughter. Have a look at some of the most adorable comments by the netizens.

Allu Arjun’s family at Niharika Konidela’s wedding

Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram handle and shared this cherishing picture from Chaitanya and Niharika Konidela’s wedding in which he can be seen with his family. As Allu Arjun is one of the cousins of Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun's family attended their wedding ceremony. In this post, Niharika and her husband can be seen getting clicked with their family where everyone looked well-dressed in beautiful wedding attires and happy faces.

