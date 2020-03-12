The Debate
Is Amala Paul Dating Bhavninder Singh? Know About Her Rumoured Mystery Man

Regional Indian Cinema

Amala Paul is speculated to be in a serious relationship with Mumbai based singer Bhavninder Singh. Here is all you need to know about Amala's relationship.

Amala Paul

Popular South Indian actor, Amala Paul, in an old interview, during the promotions of her last release Aadai, had revealed that she is in a serious relationship. Although Amala Paul did not reveal the identity of her boyfriend, the actor did confirm that the mystery man helped her during her divorce with director A.L. Vijay. Now, days after her revelation, media is a buzz that Amala Paul is dating Bhavninder Singh, a Mumbai based singer. Here is all you need to know. 

Amala Paul's picture with Bhavninder Singh and her friends (posted in September 2019): 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul ✨ (@amalapaul) on

Amala Paul dating Mumbai based singer Bhavninder Singh?

A picture of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh surfaced on the internet, which led to media speculations that the two are in a relationship. In the picture, Amala Paul is having a gala time with Bhavninder, wandering on the streets in a burkha. Media reports also claim that the rumoured couple also took a trip to Bali back in October to ring in Amala's birthday. Reports also reveal that Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh are in a live-in relationship. However, neither Amala Paul nor Bhavninder Singh has come out in the open to reveal if there's any truth to the media reports. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amala Paul is gearing up for her digital debut. The untitled project, starring Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Amrita Puri in lead roles, is reported to be based on a yesteryear actor's life. The upcoming series is directed by Pushpinder Bharadwaj and bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. 

Besides the upcoming project, Amala Paul has Adho Andha Paravai Pola up for release and a slew of movies at different stages of production. The actor is also reported to make a return to Malayalam films with Blessy's Aadujeevitham. The movie also features Prithviraj in a pivotal role. 

